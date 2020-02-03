127 tons of UN aid was looted in the Houthi-controlled area

The UN World Food Program revealed that its warehouses were looted by an armed group in Hajjah Governorate, northwestern Yemen.

In a brief post on its Facebook page, the program said, “An armed group stormed a warehouse affiliated to the World Food Program in Hajjah governorate and took 127.5 tons of food aid.”

The World Food Program “condemned unequivocally” these interventions in its humanitarian operations in Yemen.

In the same context, he stressed “the need to allow the World Food Program to provide the necessary food assistance to the neediest families in accordance with international humanitarian principles.”

The program did not provide any additional details about the armed group that stormed its warehouses and their identities, but the area, where the store is located, is under Houthi control.

The World Food Program has previously accused Houthi militias on more than one occasion of plundering aid to the poor, and in June 2019 described the militia as “stealing food from the mouths of the hungry” after making sure it stole 33% of the aid allocated to the needy supported by the global food.

The UN Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ursula Muller, has also accused the Houthi militia of looting aid, preventing the implementation of half of humanitarian NGOs’ projects and expelling some of those organizations and United Nations staff without any reason.

Muller pointed to the Houthi militia’s interference in humanitarian operations and its attempts to influence the choice of beneficiaries of this aid and implementing partners, and an attempt to compel humanitarian organizations to work “in conditions that contradict humanitarian principles.”

It also condemned the practices of the Houthi group on the humanitarian side and its impediment to the delivery of humanitarian aid to its beneficiaries on a regular basis.

Read more related articles about Yemen: https://www.yemenwatch.com/category/uncategorized/

