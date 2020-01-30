19 Houthis were killed in Al-Jouf and field progress in Taiz

At least 19 Houthi militia members were killed and others wounded, on Tuesday, in battles with the Yemeni National Army in the Sakiya Front in Al-Jouf Governorate, northeastern Yemen.

The Media Center of the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement that the National Army soldiers had brought a group of Houthi militia members to a reef in the Sakiya Front, north of the Yam Mountains, in the early morning hours, and had killed 19 members and wounded other members.

A military source said that the clashes coincided with the artillery shelling and raids of the Legitimate Support Alliance targeting militia reinforcements and gatherings, stressing that the raids resulted in the destruction of the BMB vehicle and the death and injury of militia members.

In this context, the sources confirmed that, on Tuesday evening, coalition aircraft launched several raids on Houthi militia groups in the Al-Ghail area of ??Al-Jawf Governorate.

The Yemeni army said in its statement that the militias incurred heavy losses during the battles in al-Jawf fronts during the past days, revealing that the losses exceeded 80 dead and dozens of wounded.

The Yemeni army forces managed, on Tuesday, to make significant progress on the western front of the city of Taiz after heavy fighting against the Houthis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ media center said that the National Army forces fought fierce battles against the Houthi coup militia in the Al-Dabab Front, west of Taiz, and they were able to liberate Tabab al-Thiab, al-Mudhaid, al-Qa’s, al-Zuhur, and al-Zahir, amid a major collapse in the militia ranks. It pointed out that controlling these hills represents strategic progress and helps the national army from fiery control over the black hill and the retreat level that is under the control of the Houthi militias.

Read more related articles about Yemen: https://www.yemenwatch.com/category/uncategorized/

