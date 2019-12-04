217 dead and two thousand wounded because of Houthis’ truce breaches in Hodeidah

Yemeni forces on the west coast reported on Monday that 217 civilians have been killed and 2,152 injured by Houthi militia breaches of the UN truce in Hodeida, west of the country, since it was declared on December 18th, 2018.

“The Houthi militias committed the most heinous crimes and brutal massacres against civilians”. Stated the media center of giant brigades.

“The Houthi militia targeted and bombarded cities, residential neighborhoods and citizens’ houses in Hodeidah with various artillery shells, medium and heavy weapons, the militias have also directly targeted citizens and planted regular and random minefields and IEDs in public and secondary roads and farms.” Added the same media center.

The statement described the UN truce as “sterile”, during which the suffering of the sons of Hodeidah increased and could not protect them from oppression and criminality of Houthi militias. the number of civilians killed and wounded since the beginning of the UN ceasefire reached 217 dead and the number of wounded (2152) injured, mostly women and children.

According to the statement, among the areas where the Houthi militias committed their crimes against civilians: Tahita, Jabaliya, Al-Haima, Al-Matina, Hays, Al-Khokha, Al-Ghuwairq, Al-Mughras, Al-Jah, Al-Duraimi, Al-Taif, Al-Jariba, Al-Hawk, Muzar, and Al-Masna.

Seven civilians were killed and 88 wounded from the first day of the UN truce on December 18th, 2018, until the end of the same month. The statement also pointed to the continuation of a series of Houthi crimes against civilians in Hodeidah since the beginning of this year, as the frequency of violations increased along areas and directorates south of Hodeidah province on a daily basis.

In January 2019, 25 people were killed and 224 wounded, most of them women and children, as a result of shelling, targeting, and explosion of mines and Houthi bombs.

In February 2019, 23 civilians were killed and 199 wounded, and the following month Houthi militias killed 20 civilians and 166 wounded. In April 2019, 16 civilians were killed and 153 wounded.

The death toll in May 2019 from Houthi abuses rose to 18, 179 wounded, 17 killed and 190 wounded in June of the same year. The militias, according to the statement, increased the frequency of violations against civilians in July 2019, where the number of dead was18 civilians, 200 wounded, and in August k 14 civilians killed and 198 wounded.

The number of civilian casualties in September 2019 as a result of Houthi breaches of the UN truce in Hodeidah, was 23 dead and 197 wounded, in addition to 21 dead and 212 wounded last October. In November 2019, 15 civilians were killed and 146 were injured.

The statement pointed out that the crimes and violations of Houthi militias are increasing day after day against innocent civilians in various directorates and areas of Hodeidah governorate, using the most heinous criminal means. The joint forces accuse the United Nations and the United Nations Observer Mission on the ceasefire in Hodeidah of tolerating and silencing Houthi crimes and violations, and continuing their procrastination in the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement on Hodeidah, which includes the withdrawal of militias from the city and ports of Hodeidah, and the opening of humanitarian corridors for relief.

