756 Houthi militia violations against civilians within a month

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms has documented 756 cases of violations committed by the Houthi militia in various Yemeni governorates between December 10, 2019, and January 10, 2020.

The human rights network said in a report on Monday, “The violations that we documented divided between direct killing, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, planting mines, sniping crimes, the explosion of projectiles and mortars, and storming and blowing up residential houses, government, and private buildings and facilities.”

The report added that the field monitoring and documentation team recorded 46 deaths, including 7 women, and 13 children, pointing out that landmines planted by the Houthi militia had caused 17 deaths.

He stated that during the same period, the number of civilian casualties reached 76 civilians, including 16 women, and 19 children, noting that landmines planted by the Houthi militia had injured 27 civilians, including children and women.

He explained that the team documented 8 cases of killing as a result of direct gunfire, 5 cases of killing due to sniping, in addition to 6 cases of killing as a result of indiscriminate shelling of populated neighborhoods, in addition to one case of torture to death, 4 cases of liquidation and field executions, and 3 cases of irreversible killings The shells fired by the Houthi militia are random.

The report indicated that Ibb Governorate topped the list of violations with 13 murders, followed by Al-Dhalea governorate with 7 murders, Al-Jouf Governorate 6 cases, Al-Hodeidah Governorate 6 cases, Taiz Governorate 4 murders, Al-Bayda Governorate and Dhamar with 3 murders in each of them, and the Capital Secretariatwitnessed Two deaths, in addition to another case in Sana’a Governorate, in addition to one case in Saada Governorate.

