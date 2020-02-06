8 people killed by a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis on a residential neighborhood in Marib

The Houthi militia targeted, with a ballistic missile, a residential neighborhood in the city of Marib, in north-eastern Yemen, as part of its military escalation against civilians.

Local sources said that the Houthi targeted civilian population homes in the Al-Rawda neighborhood in the city of Marib.

They confirmed the fall of four children and four women in a preliminary outcome of this targeting, and expected an increase in the number of victims, as research is still underway.

The legitimate Yemeni government, in its first comment on this targeting, expressed its condemnation and denunciation of what it described as a “hideous terrorist crime” committed by the Houthi militia.

In a tweet on his Twitter page, Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani said: “We strongly condemn and denounce the heinous terrorist crime committed by the Tehran mercenaries … In an initial count, some victims are still missing under the rubble.”

“The city of Marib and its people, which hosts more than two million displaced people who fled the brutality of Houthi terrorism, are subjected to repeated attacks by shelling with Iranian made ballistic missiles and drones in light of the silence applied by the international community and the failure of the Special Envoy for Yemen to condemn and stop these attacks.”

It is noteworthy that the Houthi militia targets the residential neighborhoods of the city of Marib indiscriminately and repeatedly with missiles and Katyusha rockets, causing civilian casualties, including women and children.

