A counter strike scenario of the Houthis after the killing of Soleimani

The Houthi leaders ’reactions to the death of the Quds Force Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, General Qassem Soleimani, reflected what Soleimani represented for them and their project as one of Iran’s arms in the region.

Houthi militia leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi quickly issued a statement, to console the Iranian leadership for Soleimani’s death, and vowed that his blood “will not go to waste,” while the head of what is called the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, said that “a quick and direct response to the prevailing rules is the choice.” And the solution. “

These angry Houthi statements coincided with the assertion of informed sources that the leaders of the Houthi militia are awaiting Iranian directives to take a stand on developments against the background of this incident.

“The Houthi group will not take any action and will remain awaiting the directions that will come from Iran,” said Yemeni political analyst Abdel-Qader Al-Hasani.

Al-Hassani pointed out that the Houthi group did not only confirm its dependency on Iran, but also its willingness to shed the blood of the Yemenis in their wars in retaliation for the blood of an Iranian leader.

General Soleimani managed the Iranian intervention in Yemen, as part of the mission of the Quds Corps he leaded and was entrusted with the task of building and employing entities loyal to Tehran, which are the entities that kidnaped the state in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria.

After the Saudi-led alliance launched in March 2015 the storm of assertiveness to restore legitimacy in Yemen, media reports stated that Soleimani had arrived in Sanaa as part of a war mission entrusted to him by Khamenei to manage the Houthi battles, which was confirmed by an Israeli intelligence report that same year which indicated that Soleimani “arrived Sanaa Friday, March 27th , 2015, to open the third military front in the Middle East in which Iran will participate after Iraq and Syria.

According to the report, Soleimani’s dispatch to Yemen indicated Tehran’s unwillingness to abandon its joint achievements with the Houthis by controlling large parts of Yemen, including the Yemeni coastal parts of the Red Sea.

Soleimani supervised Iranian military operations in Yemen, including transporting and smuggling weapons to the Houthi militia and training its personnel, providing logistical support through dozens of Revolutionary Guard experts who took charge of ballistic missiles, installing and guiding drones, targeting international navigation, and others.

In 2017, an exclusive report of “Reuters” revealed that Soleimani agreed at a meeting in Tehran to increase the volume of aid to the Houthis through training, weapons and financial support.

Soleimani said at the time that “Yemen is the region where the war is taking place with real agency and winning it will help determine the balance of power in the Middle East.”

Late last year, American intelligence sources revealed the presence of a General in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards called Abdul-Ridha Shalahi (a prominent aide to Soleimani) in Sanaa at the head of a force consisting of about 400 fighters of the Revolutionary Guards to provide support to the Houthi militias, and the US State Department was offered in early December, a reward of 15 million dollars for information on this officer.

Information confirmed that General Shalahi’s mission is to direct the war agenda of the Houthi militia in line with Iran’s priorities, goals, and strategic plans in the region.

After the killing of Soleimani, Iranian officials expected that the response would include operations in regional waters by Iran’s arms in the Arab region, and the Houthi group is present here as one of the tools in the Iranian system that can target oil traffic routes and directly affect the marine environment in the Red Sea, according to the Yemeni journalist, Farouk Al-Kamali.

Kamali said in a series of tweets that Iran supported the maritime ability of the Houthis according to an international investigation, and it is time to return the favor by fighting gang warfare in the Red Sea and carrying out revenge-driven operations, which may reflect negatively on Iran and the disruption of navigation may lead to an international position against ” Shiite terrorism, “and these operations will differ in timing and objectives from the previous one. He stressed that the Houthis’ continued control of the land areas opposite the water in Al Hudaydah means Iran’s continued threat to security in the Red Sea.

