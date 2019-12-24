A Houthi campaign to recruit female students for espionage and fighting

The legitimate Yemeni government accused on Sunday the Iranian-backed Houthi militia of carrying out a systematic campaign to lure and recruit students in schools, as part of its “escalating terrorist actions” in the remaining areas under its control.

“This step aims to enroll them (girls) with their armed groups and use them in the tasks of spying on women’s sessions, raiding houses and suppressing protests after enrolling in training sessions and subjecting them to training programs.” Said the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani.

Al-Iryani added in a series of tweets, “This step is part of the Houthi militia’s attempts to use women in its terrorist operations, and the systematic destruction of Yemeni values, customs*- and traditions that honor women and grant them a special status and criminalize their use in acts of violence and plunging them into political conflicts.”

He called on international organizations working in the field of women’s rights and against violence against women and all human rights activists to condemn these criminal practices and all forms of abuse against women in areas controlled by the Houthi militia, and pressure to prevent their use in hostilities.

The Yemeni Minister of Information pointed out that the continued silence of the international community regarding these terrorist practices and brainwashing of children, women and youth in Yemen by Houthi militias is unjustified.

He added that everyone will pay the price dearly if the Houthi militia’s crimes and terrorist practices are not countered, as has happened with other terrorist organizations.

Read more related articles about the yemen: https://www.yemenwatch.com/category/uncategorized/

