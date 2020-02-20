Al-Hodeidah… Dozens of Houthi militia killed in Al-Drahamy

Dozens of Houthi militias were killed, on Tuesday evening, during the joint forces’ response to two attacks east of the city of Al-Derahimi in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen.

According to the military media of the joint forces, the Houthi militias have resumed the attack for the second time, in the Al-Duraimi district, after incurring dozens of dead and wounded and downing a droning plane belonging to it.

In a statement, he explained that a Houthi tank had been destroyed in the Al-Shajn area, east of the city of Al-Duraimi.

The Houthi military escalation came at a time when the deputy head of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, Daniela Krosslake, is visiting the international monitoring points in Hodeidah and meeting with the liaison officers to discuss the success of the peace process in Hodeidah, according to the statement.

The joint forces in the Yemeni West Coast, on Tuesday, thwarted a massive attack by the Houthi coup militia, backed by artillery shelling, which was intended to break the siege on its members holed up in civilian homes in the city of Al-Darayhmi, south of Hodeidah.

The military media of the joint forces confirmed that the Houthi militia carried out a suicide infiltration attempt towards the joint forces’ sites in Al-Darahimi, in flagrant violation of the Sweden agreement.

He explained that the Houthi militia paved the way for an attempt to infiltrate the siege of its members, entrenched in the city, through artillery shelling that killed two individuals and wounded three others from the joint forces stationed in Al-Drahamy.

The statement added that the joint forces stationed in Al-Drahihii responded firmly to the attempt to infiltrate and put out the Houthi militia fire, and the attackers suffered heavy losses on the human and material levels.

He pointed out that this Houthi escalation coincides with the state of confusion experienced by the Houthi militia in Hodeidah and the West Coast, in light of the growing Houthi escalation and military and humanitarian violations that confirm priesthood repudiation from the commitment to the Stockholm Agreement.

In this context, the Houthi militia intensified, on Tuesday, it’s indiscriminate shelling of residential neighborhoods in Al-Tahita district, south of Hodeidah, which resulted in the injury of a citizen.

According to local sources, the militias fired a barrage of fire and shells at the neighborhoods of Al-Tahita center, which resulted in the injury of a citizen named Maher Qassem Suleiman.

