Al Houthi reconnaissance plane has been exterminated in Al-Drahemi

The joint forces announced the extermination of a reconnaissance plane belonging to the Houthi militia in the Al-Duraimi Directorate in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, west of the country.

The joint forces’ military media said, “The Houthi reconnaissance plane was flying west of the Al-Duraimi Directorate and was trying to photograph and monitor the locations and movements of the joint forces.” it emphasized that “the soldiers targeted the plane and were able to shoot it down.”

The joint forces announced last week the shooting down of a Houthi marching plane in the Al-Duraimi district, south of Al-Hodeidah governorate, while “trying to target the locations” of those forces.

The United Nations experts’ report charged with monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Yemen since 2015 stated that the Houthi militia had acquired new weapons in 2019, some of which had similar characteristics to those produced in Iran.

The report, which was sent to the Security Council recently, said that “in addition to the well-known weapons systems that they have until now, the Houthis are using a new type of Delta drone and a new model of land cruise missiles.”

The Houthi militia has intensified the use of booby-trapped and reconnaissance drones, which the United Nations Committee of Experts had previously said were “compiled from components from an external source and shipped to Yemen.”

