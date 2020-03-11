Al-Hudaydah … Houthi’s breach of the international truce

The Joint Liaison Officers Operations Room of the Coordination Committee for Redeployment in Hodeidah, western Yemen, observed a flagrant breach of the international truce by the Houthi militia during the past hours.

The joint forces’ military media stated that the control point stationed at 16 km east of the city of Hodeidah informed the liaison officers’ operations room in the international ship about the Houthi militias digging a tunnel near the control point.

It pointed out that the Houthi militias are digging the tunnel in light of the UN committee’s silence on its escalating violations of the armistice.

And monitoring points pointed out last weekend, the Houthi militias dug two tunnels; the first behind the Uday building on Sanaa Street and the second near the Yemen Mobile tour.

In the context, the joint forces’ military media revealed 193 violations of the Houthi militia of the United Nations armistice in the Hodeidah governorate during the past 24 hours, most of them in the provincial center and Al-Tahita.

UN monitoring points in Al-Hodeidah monitored 151 violations of Houthi militia with machine guns in the city of Hodeidah during the past hours.

Military media reported to the joint forces that the Houthi militia violations inside the city of Hodeidah in the past hours included the use of rooftops to install rocket launchers.

It said that the Houthi militia used 17 artillery shells as part of its violations in Al-Duraimi for the past hours. A civilian was also injured, on Sunday evening, as a result of artillery shelling by the Houthi militia on residential neighborhoods and citizens’ homes in the district of Hays, south of Hodeidah.

Abdo Ali Yahya, 50, and Salem Abdullah Ammar, 40, were wounded by shrapnel of a B10 shell, which had been fired by militias on their house in the quarter of Hadrami, northeast of Hayes.

The injured were taken to Hayes Rural Hospital to receive first aid, and then they were transferred to Al-Khokha Hospital for treatment.

Houthi militias continue their escalation operations in Al Hudaydah governorate, western Yemen, under the cover of the United Nations truce called by the United Nations and from which the militias benefit in carrying out their criminal operations against civilians, according to the military media of the joint forces.

