Al-Jouf: The Houthi Militia messing with hospitals

The Public Health and Population Office in the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf revealed that the Houthi militia had burned the doctors ’residence in the Al-Jouf Hospital, looted the health and hospital office stores, tampered with its contents, closed Al-Hazm hospital, and converted health buildings into military barracks.

In a press release, the office condemned these violations committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia against the health sector in the province. It held it fully responsible for these violations, noting that the closure of health facilities and their transformation into military barracks threatened the lives of civilians, especially women, children and the elderly.

It also called on international organizations to document these crimes and condemn these practices and work to investigate them in a way that contributes to reducing them and bringing their perpetrators to justice, calling for measures to protect health facilities from violations by the Houthi militia.

An official source in Al-Jawf Governorate revealed that the Houthi militia executed two doctors in Al-Hazm city, in the context of its crimes against the health sector.

The information office director in Al-Jouf Governorate, Yahya Qama ‘, said that the Houthi militia executed two doctors working in the health office in Al-Hazm district.

In addition, human rights reports spoke about crimes and violations committed by the Houthis, especially in the city of Al-Hazm, the center of Al-Jawf governorate, which included civilian kidnappings, homes bombing, public property theft and people detention as human shields.

Read more related articles about the Yemen: https://www.yemenwatch.com/category/uncategorized/