Coalition attacks on Houthi militias in Jouf

Yemeni military sources reported that the legitimacy support coalition aircraft supporters intensified their raids on the Houthi militia gatherings and locations in several areas in Al-Jawf Governorate, after advancing towards Al-Hazm city, the province’s capital.

The sources pointed out that violent battles took place during the past twenty-four hours during which the Houthi militia pushed hundreds of its fighters, who were killed and wounded, while some of the army forces withdrew partly and tactically from the Al-Hazam city.

Major General Amin al-Okimi still leads the confrontations in the city with the support and backing of the Al-Jawf tribes which joined the fight against the Houthi militia.

The sources pointed out that military directives were issued to move new military forces with all their equipment and weapons to fight a fateful battle with the Houthi militias that seek to control Al-Jawf Governorate which is of extreme strategic importance.

The sources confirmed that the army leadership, with the full support of the coalition leadership, is on high alert to implement a tight military plan after bringing the Houthi militias into open grounds.

