Collapse among the Houthis east of Sanaa

The Yemeni army forces, backed by the Support for Legitimacy Coalition fighters, are engaged in ongoing battles against the Houthi coup militias, at the Naham front, east of the capital, Sanaa.

The Yemeni Armed Forces media center said that there was a “breakdown” in the ranks of the Houthi militia.

The center said in a tweet that the Yemeni National Army soldiers “are engaged in continuous battles against the Iranian-backed coup militias in the Nahham front east of the capital Sanaa, amid a collapse in the militia ranks and a heavy loss of life and equipment.”

The Yemeni army forces, backed by the Alliance for the Support of Legitimacy, are engaged in continuous battles against the Houthi coup militia on several fronts in the Al-Jawf Governorate, in the north of the country, leaving significant human and material losses among the militias.

The Armed Forces Media Center said, earlier, that the Yemeni soldiers “attacked sites where the Houthi militias were stationed in the Jabhat Al-Safra and Al-Mazzamat southwest of Al-Jawf Governorate, and caused casualties and material losses among the militias.”

The center said in a statement, that the battles coincided with raids by the coalition to support the legitimacy targeting the Houthi militias’ vehicles and gatherings on the fronts of Al-Ghayl, Al-Mazmat and Jarshab, which resulted in militias deaths and injuries and the destruction of their combat mechanisms.

On the Aqaba front in the Khub Al-Sha`f district, clashes broke out, resulting in the death of a number of Houthi militia members.

Simultaneously, the Yemeni army artillery launched a bombardment targeting the militias locations and reinforcements of the same front and inflicted casualties, according to the statement.

