Confrontations north of Al-Jouf and Houthis failed attack

The Yemeni army forces, backed by the Legitimacy Support Alliance, sustained a severe blow to the Houthi coup militia, while trying to infiltrate into army positions in the Khub Al-Sha`f district, north of Al-Jawf Governorate.

In details, the media center of the Yemeni Armed Forces revealed, in a statement, that groups affiliated with the Houthi coup militia attempted to infiltrate into national army sites on the Jawf and Silila fronts in the Al-Yatma area of the Khub Al-Sha`f district, but that the national army forces failed that attempt.

The statement said that the National Army has monitored the militias since the beginning of their movements, whether from the mountains adjacent to Aqaba or from other locations south of the orphan, and clashes took place which lasted for about 14 hours.

Simultaneously, coalition raids targeted two coup militia gatherings in the same area, killing a number of Houthi elements and destroying their crews and vehicles, according to the statement.

On the other hand, the Public Health and Population Office in the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf revealed that the Houthi militia had burned the doctors ’residence in the Al-Jouf Hospital Authority, looted the health office and hospital stores, tampered with its contents, closed Al-Hazm hospital, and converted the health buildings into a military barracks.

In a press release, the office condemned these violations committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia for the health sector in the province. It held it fully responsible for these violations, noting that the closure of health facilities and their transformation into military barracks threatened the lives of civilians, especially women, children and the elderly.

It also called on international organizations to document these crimes and condemn these practices and work to investigate them in a way that contributes to reducing them and bringing their perpetrators to justice, calling for measures to protect health facilities from violations by Houthi militias.

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths called for an immediate cessation of military operations Al-Jawf. Griffiths told reporters in the city of Marib: “Last week, I issued an invitation to stop military activities. Today, I repeat that call for an immediate and unconditional halt. Simply, Yemen cannot wait.”

The UN envoy also explained to reporters in the governor’s office in Marib, that Yemen is going through a dangerous turn, either that the guns remain silent and the political process resumes, or that Yemen slides again to the widespread conflict and suffering as we witness today in Marib, as he put it.

In addition, a source in Marib reported that Griffiths met the governor of Marib and discussed the issue of the influx of 7,000 families expelled by the Houthi militias from the districts of Al-Hazm and Al-Gail.

Simultaneously, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced on Saturday that the fighting in Al-Jouf, northern Yemen, had caused the displacement of about 70,000 people, or an estimated ten thousand families, to the neighboring Governorate of Marib.

It is noteworthy that violent battles have restarted in Al-Jawf Governorate since last month, and intensified with the progress of Houthi militias towards Al-Hazm, the province capital.

