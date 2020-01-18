Destruction of weapons and fortifications of the Houthis in Saada

The Yemeni army announced the destruction of weapons and fortifications of the Houthi militia in the district of Razih, west of Saada Governorate, the far north of the country, and the killing of a number of revolutionaries who were present at the targeted locations.

“The army’s air defenses destroyed heavy weaponry of the militias stationed in the Bani Moein Mountains and the strategic tails in the Directorate of Razih,” said Brigadier Fares Yahya al-Rabadi, commander of the 7th Brigade of the Frontier.

“The army artillery destroyed the fortifications of the militias, in addition to targeting the movements of its members in Swar Al-Asfal and other places in the Bani Mu’in area,” he added, explaining that targeting the Houthis’ fortifications and movements came after defining the locations of their heavy weapons and monitoring their movements, in addition to the deaths and injuries of the Houthis present in The targeted sites, according to a statement published by the media center of the Yemeni Armed Forces. It is noteworthy that the Yemeni army, supported by the Legitimacy Support Coalition, is engaged in extensive military operations in more than 8 combat hubs in the Houthi stronghold of Saada districts.

