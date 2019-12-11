Dozens of militias have been killed in Taita after repelling the Houthi attack

Dozens of Houthi militants were killed, after the joint forces responded to militia attacks in Al-Tahita district, south of Al-Hodeidah governorate, west of Yemen.

The joint forces repelled the Houthi attacks last night, and the militias suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment. Confirmed the Media Center for the Giants Brigades in a statement on Monday. The center quoted medical sources saying that 20 wounded Houthi militia fighters arrived at Zabid and Bagel rural hospitals in Al Hudaydah governorate, who were wounded in battles on the western coast.

The cases of most of the Houthi wounded were critical as a result of suffering injuries on different parts of their bodies. The center added

In the same context, Houthi militias have repeatedly targeted the joint forces ’positions in the coastal area of ??Al-Faza, in the district of Al-Tahita, using heavy and medium weapons. Field military sources said that the Houthi militias launched intensive targeting operations against the joint forces ’positions in Faza, with heavy B10 artillery, medium weapons and machine guns.

The escalation of the militias coincides with the completion of a full year of the Stockholm agreement sponsored by the United Nations between the legitimate government and the Houthis late last year, but to this day it remains only ink on paper, due to the intransigence and refusal of the militias to implement its provisions.

A spokesman for the joint forces on the west coast held Colonel Waddah Al-Dubeish, the United Nations and the UN envoy, responsible for the stalled implementation of the Stockholm Agreement for a full year.

Al-Dubeish said that the militias have no intention of peace, and there is no peace agenda at all, and all that is of interest to Iran is the best evidence of this, the missile-carrying ship that was recently seized off the Yemeni coast. "We know from the first sight of the agreement that the militias will not implement it, and we bear full responsibility for the United Nations and the UN envoy who were able and since the first months to resolve the issue and could take a lot of measures and put real pressure on the Houthis and Iran In order to implement the agreement, but instead they neglected the case and tolerated the violations, and gave more time to the militias to earn millions of dollars at the expense of the Yemeni peoples' suffering and the continuing bloodshed of citizens and the sabotage of their homes. " Added the spokesman for the joint forces in a press statement.