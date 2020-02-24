Explosives designated to the Houthi have been Seased in the red sea

The joint forces in the Yemeni western coast announced, at dawn on Friday, the seizure of smuggled explosive materials that were on their way to the Houthi militia.

The military media of the joint forces said, in a brief statement, that the coast guard in the Red Sea sector managed to seize a boat in the Red Sea waters carrying materials used in explosives manufacture was on its way to the Houthis.

The statement did not give more details about the destination from which these materials, their types and quantities were provided.

The Coast Guard in the Red Sea sector of the joint forces seized many smuggled materials that are used in the manufacture of explosives and which the Houthi militia are trying to smuggle through the port of Hodeidah.

This comes the day after the US Defense Department revealed the details of the two Iranian-made weapons shipments that were seized by two US Navy teams in the Arabian Sea during the past period, while they were on their way to the Houthis in Yemen.

The US Central Command spokesman, Captain William Urban, said in a briefing to the Pentagon that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was – most likely – behind the smuggling of weapons to the Houthis, without regard for the UN Security Council resolutions.

He added that among the weapons confiscated were parts of a cruise missile (351) compatible with the configuration of the engine and the tail for materials extracted from the missiles used in the Iranian attack on Aramco refineries in Saudi Arabia.

He said that Iran had begun to send a more advanced type of missile to the Houthis that we had not seen in the previous intercepted shipments.

Urban showed photos of the seized weapons, the last of which included, 150 (anti-tank) anti-tank missiles, an Iranian version of the Russian Cornet missile, and 3 surface-to-air missiles designed and manufactured individually by Iran (358), as well as weapons parts Other maritime systems are marching.

