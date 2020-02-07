Hezbollah and Iran experts were killed in recent battles in Yemen

Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani, announced that hundreds of dead Houthi militia, including military leaders and experts from Hezbollah and Iran, were killed during the recent battles on the Naham, Sarwah, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda fronts.

He pointed out that these battles are still raging and the militia is concealing its true losses.

Al-Iryani described the battle with what he called “the Persian project and its mercenaries from the Houthi militia,” as a “decisive battle and a fateful outcome with God willing, will be victory,” according to what the official Yemeni News Agency report.

He added that “the Houthi militia continues to push its elements into death burners and that do not care about their lives, and convince their families that they are achieving great victories while sacrificing them in losing patriotic adventures and battles to present Yemen on a plate to Iran, which will not be permitted by the Yemenis.”

The Yemeni Minister of Information stated that the Houthi militias did not offer the Yemenis, even those who were deceived, nothing but death, ruin, destruction, hunger, poverty and disease.

He pointed out that the National Army, with the support of the Alliance for Support of Legitimacy led by brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was a line of heroic epics and fought face-to-face battles with the mercenaries of Iran on the fronts of Nahham, Sarwah, Al-Jawf, and Al-Bayda. Stressing that the militia incurred hundreds of dead, including military leaders and experts from Hezbollah and Iran, the battles are still raging, and the militia is concealing its true losses.

