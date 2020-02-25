Houthi arrests campaign threatens prisoner exchange negotiations

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani, warned against a new Houthi militia arrests campaign in its areas of control in conjunction with talks to exchange prisoners under the auspices of the United Nations. He accused the Houthi militia of not being serious in the success of the prisoner exchange talks.

Al-Iryani said, in a statement published by the official Yemeni News Agency, on Saturday evening, that the Houthi militia launched a campaign of arrests in its areas of control that included state employees, officers in the Ministry of Interior and Defense, and leaders in the General People’s Congress, in conjunction with Jordan’s discussions between the delegations of the legitimate government and the militias to implement the segment of prisoner exchange in the Sweden agreement.

He added that the Houthi militias, which continue its kidnappings and illegal detentions under false pretexts and allegations, prove that they are not serious in the success of the prisoner exchange talks, and they only use it to create false media victories and do not care about the lives of Yemenis.

The Yemeni Minister of Information demanded the Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and his team overseeing the Jordan negotiations to define a clear position and press the Houthi militias to stop all arrests against citizens, and considered this a “step to demonstrate the credibility and seriousness of the militia in achieving progress in this humanitarian file and not maneuvering and kidnappings and arrests.

The United Nations and the official in charge of the file of the prisoner’s exchange, Mr. Moeen Shraim, called on the Houthi militias to stop arresting civilians and taking hostages and exchange them for their prisoners’ and qualified that as terrorist crimes and a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

The office of the UN envoy to Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross announced that the third meeting of the Committee for the exchange of prisoners and detainees in the Jordanian capital, Amman, came out with approval of a detailed plan to complete the first large-scale official exchange of prisoners and detainees since the beginning of the conflict in Yemen.

The Yemeni government stated that the first stage of the release plan for prisoners and detainees agreed upon in Amman with the Houthi group would include the release of 1,420 prisoners and detainees.

