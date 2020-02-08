Houthi causes the displacement of more than 14 thousand Yemenis to Marib and Al-Jawf

The International Organization for Migration revealed that more than 14 thousand people were forced to flee their areas of residence to the governorates of Marib and Al-Jawf in north-eastern Yemen due to the violence. “At least 12,000 displaced people have fled to Marib, which hosts hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people, which has strained the ability of the local government to respond,” the organization said in a statement.

According to the international organization, more than 3000 people received an “emergency aid group,” noting that each of the 500 families received a one-time emergency cash transfer by the organization. “Many of the displaced families are forced to move to new locations where services are less,” it added.

The organization drew attention to reports that more than 1,250 displaced families left the Al-Khaniq camp (east of Sanaa), where the legitimate government accused the Houthi militia of targeting the camp, which includes approximately 1,500 displaced families, and is located in the Horeb Niham area and is more than 50 km away from confrontations.

The statement quoted a displaced woman who had been staying in the Al-Khanqq camp for four years and then left for Marib. Maliha she said that the citizens are suffering from the bitterness of displacement for the second time.

The organization reported that many of the displaced people reside in the open and are vulnerable to cold weather. She said that safe shelter, essential and hygienic supplies, clean water and safe hygiene are all among the essential needs that must be met for displaced communities.

According to the organization, the newly displaced are spread over several sites and some are temporarily staying with host families, confirming that they are working with local authorities to help provide shelter to the population and obtain basic and life-saving services.

For more than two weeks, the Nahham district and Ma’rib and Al-Jawf governorates have witnessed violent confrontations between government forces and the Houthi militia.

It is noteworthy that the areas that the fighting extended to include camps for internally displaced persons who were forced to face displacement again, but they will not face difficulties in finding displacement places to accommodate them and face harsh conditions in the cold and crowding of the displacement camps in Marib Governorate.

