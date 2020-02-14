Houthi disputes widening .. liquidation of field leaders

A Houthi leader was killed days after he killed another field leader in the context of the growing internal conflicts and fighting between the militia wings.

According to local news sites, the leader Abdullah Abdo Atifah has killed 3 days ago, the field leader, “Abu Zakaria” in a dispute over the quantity of ammunition.

Atefa also fled after Abu Zakaria was killed before he was found dead in a restaurant in Al-Mughars area, south of Al-Tahita, in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, west of Yemen, according to the sites.

To that, sources suggested that Atifah was subjected to liquidation by the influential Houthis from Amran and Saada. Atifah belongs to Al-Tahita, while Abu Zakaria belongs to Imran Governorate.

It is noteworthy that the differences multiplied significantly between the leaders and militia supervisors in the last period against the background of influence and the sharing of looted funds.

The past months also witnessed the flare-up of conflict between the Houthi wings to rise to the surface through an intermittent liquidation wave that reached the house of the Houthi leader, killing his brother Ibrahim Al Houthi, who was liquidated and others accompanied him in a house in the center of Sana’a, preceded by the killings and assassinations of dozens of leaders.

