Houthi launched a violent bombing of residential neighborhoods in Al-Hodeidah

On Thursday evening, the Houthi militia targeted residential neighborhoods and locations of joint forces in a number of Hodeidah regions, western Yemen, as part of its daily violations of the UN truce ceasefire.

The military media said to the joint forces, that the Houthi militia opened fire with machine guns and targeted residential neighborhoods and separate neighborhoods in the city of Hays, south of Hodeidah.

Local sources said that the militia opened heavy machine gun fire from the east and north of the city center of Hays, using the Becca and Doshka weapons extensively. The sources added that the militias targeted homes in separate neighborhoods of the city, which led to the spread of panic among the population, especially women and children. Militias also targeted the homes and farms of the people south of the center of Al-Tahita district, south of Hodeidah, with heavy mortars and medium weapons.

The Houthi militia continues its violations of the UN-sponsored truce of 2018 under the Stockholm Agreement, which stipulates a ceasefire. Since then hundreds of civilians have been killed and injured as a result of the targeting and bombing of Houthi militias in residential neighborhoods in various districts of Al-Hodeidah, in the face of international silence.

