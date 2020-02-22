Houthi militia attacks women in a café

In the context of the militia’s war against cafes in its controlled areas, the Houthi militia stormed and closed a women-only café in the capital, Sanaa.

The owner of the women’s café on Baghdad Street in the center of the capital Sanaa, Shaima Muhammad, revealed horrific details about the operation to storm and close the café by Houthi gunmen, who attacked her and threatened to kill her.

She said in a post on his Facebook page: “A while ago, armed men came to our workplace (Ophelia Cafe for Women Only) without prior notice or any legal justification and asked us to vacate the place.”

She added that one of the gunmen ordered her to ask the woman to leave the café, saying: “They sit in their homes … why did they leave?”

She pointed out that a Houthi militant attacked one of the employees and took her phone from her hand by force, and when her brother tried to remove the gunman, he pointed his weapon and threatened to kill him inside the café.

She stated that the Houthi gunmen told women in the café offensive and vulgar words while they were forcing them out of the place.

She indicated that the militias allowed her to reopen the café, after closing it for the first time, but they returned to storm it and close it again, without any legal reason.

A few days ago, the Houthi militia stormed the Coffee Corner café in the Hadd region in Sana’a, and closed it, as part of a series of militia warfare being waged against cafes, suppressing freedoms and restrictions on citizens in the capital, Sanaa, and the rest of the cities under its control.

