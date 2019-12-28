Houthi militias steal medical aid, vaccines and medicines

Extensive theft operations carried out by the Houthi militia of health assistance provided by international organizations, especially the World Health Organization. Revealed UN sources in Sanaa.

And the local “NewsYemen” news website quoted those sources as saying that the Ministry of Health, controlled by the Houthi militia, had kept the N1H1 vaccines provided by the United Nations and refused to distribute them to hospitals and health centers, pretxting to test them to ensure their safety and that they did not expire.

The same sources indicated that they were surprised that these vaccines were sold to private hospitals by Houthi Ministry of Health officials in exchange for huge sums of money.

The source also spoke about extensive thefts and looting of aid allocations and expenditures provided by the World Health Organization to support routine vaccination campaigns implemented in Houthi militia-controlled areas with support from the World Health Organization.

In addition the source mentioned that the Houthi militia leadership has looted approximately 600 million riyals of the World Health Organization’s support for the polio vaccination campaign in the capital, Sana’a, which was implemented from December 23 to 25. The Houthi authorities controlling the capital, Sanaa, recently admitted that 94 people had died of the H1N1 flu after weeks of trying to mislead public opinion about the spread of the epidemic and its danger.

