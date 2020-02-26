Houthi minefield dismantled inside a residential neighborhood in Hodeidah

On Monday, the joint forces in the Yemeni western coast revealed a new minefield planted by the Houthi militia inside a residential neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of the city of Hodeidah, west of Yemen.

The military media of the joint forces said, in a statement, that the field extends about 500 meters in the Al-Masna neighborhood near the Red Sea mills.

The statement quoted an expert in the engineering team of the joint forces as saying that an engineering team began dismantling and removing the field amid the widespread satisfaction of the people of the neighborhood, who have become a nightmare haunting them.

He pointed out that the discovery, dismantling, and removal of the field came as part of the relentless and determined efforts to survey the liberated areas, especially the villages and residential neighborhoods most affected, such as the elderly neighborhood, which saw the killing of dozens of its people during the last period, most of them women and children with mines laid by the Houthi militias inside the neighborhood and in the farms and public and sub roads.

This field is the third minefield of its kind to be discovered and dismantled in the same neighborhood, the largest of which extends over an area of two kilometers.

It is noteworthy that the Houthi militia planted hundreds of thousands of mines and explosive devices in various Yemeni regions, which led to the killing of many civilians, including women and children.

The use of mines was limited to the Houthi militia exclusively, as reports indicate that there are more than two million landmines planted by the Houthis in more than 15 Yemeni governorates, of all types: anti-vehicle, personnel and marine mines, most of which are homemade or imported and developed locally.

Landmines have become one of the most prominent Houthi weapons targeting innocent people in the mountains, valleys, plains and in residential neighborhoods. The Houthis will not withdraw from an area unless they are afflicted by hundreds of planted mines, which causes thousands of casualties, especially since these mines are laid without maps Which makes the process of removing or accessing them very difficult.

