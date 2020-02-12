Houthi shelling on residential neighborhoods in Hodeidah

The Houthi revolutionary militia renewed its heavy shelling with heavy and medium weapons, on Monday evening, in residential neighborhoods in the city of Al-Tahita, south of Hodeidah, west of Yemen, in the context of its violations of the international truce.

Local sources said that the Houthi militia carried out hysterical attacks on residential neighborhoods and homes of citizens south of the city.

The sources added, according to the military media of the joint forces, that the militias opened fire with their various weapons on the homes of citizens north of the district of Al-Tahita, using the medium-sized automatic weapons of 14.5 calibers and the Pica rate weapon.

The Houthi militia also targeted residential neighborhoods in the city of Hays, south of Hodeidah, wounding 55-year-old Yahya Saeed Dukhun, while he was in front of a shop in the city center.

On the other hand, the size of the human losses among the Houthi militias in the West Coast during the past 48 hours, according to the names recorded in the hospitals under its control, were 24 dead and 53 wounded.

A statement released by the military media of the joint forces said, on Monday, that the Bagel rural hospital received 6 dead, 12 wounded from the Al-Duraimi front, 2 dead and 5 wounded from the Hays front.

While the military hospital in Al-Hodeidah received 2 dead and 16 wounded from the city front, and Zabid Hospital 3 dead and 7 wounded from the mountain front of Al-Tahita district.

He added that the military hospital in Sanaa received 5 dead and 10 wounded, while Kuwait Hospital received 6 dead who were transferred from the Hodeidah city front in preparation for their funeral.

The West Coast had witnessed violent clashes in the city of Hodeidah, the fronts of Al-Drahami, Jabalya, and Hayes as a result of attempts to infiltrate the Houthi militia to the front lines, all of which ended in failure, according to the military media of the joint forces.

He stressed that there are many bodies of Houthi militias, most of them in the Al-Duraimi front, which are still scattered in the outlets from which they tried to infiltrate.

It is noteworthy that the violations of the Houthi militias amounted to targeting a joint control point with artillery bombardment, which the liaison officers narrowly escaped.

