Iranian weapons in the possession of Houthis’ dead in Nahham

On Monday, Yemeni army forces found Iranian weapons in the possession of the Houthi militia, in the Nahham front, east of the capital, Sanaa.

In detail, the media center of the Yemeni Armed Forces released a video clip of a type of Iranian weapon found in the possession of the Houthi dead in the Naham front.

The Yemeni army spokesman, Brigadier General Abdo Majali, confirmed the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in smuggling weapons and missiles to the Houthi coup militias in Yemen.

He also clarified in a press statement that the smuggling of weapons and missiles that the Iranian regime sends to the Houthi militias takes place through the ports of Hodeidah, Al-Salif and Ras Issa, on the Red Sea coast.

He pointed to the presence of an open area that is smuggled by boat from international waters, and then transports weapons and missiles to the Houthi-controlled areas, and sometimes smuggling is in the form of separate pieces, and then re-installed by Iranian experts, whether in Sana’a or Saada, as he put it.

A Yemeni army spokesman recalled that the US Navy recently seized an arms shipment, which included dozens of modern Iranian missiles that were en route to the Houthis, via a boat in the Arabian Sea.

It is noteworthy that the US Department of Defense spokesman, William Urban, had announced last February that the United States intercepted an arms shipment last November identical to that used in the attack on Aramco.

He explained that the Iranian ship, which was transporting weapons to the Houthis and was being detained, was carrying Iranian Cornet missiles.

After the Pentagon announcement, the legitimate Yemeni government called on the international community and the UN Security Council to impose deterrent sanctions on Tehran and exert sufficient pressure to stop arms smuggling and experts of the Houthi militia.

