A two weeks Cease-fire in Yemen

April 11, 2020

To confront the Corona virus spread.A general cease-fire in Yemen for two weeks has been announced on Wednesday by Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Forces for Legitimacy Support.

Al-Maliki stated that the ceasefire begins on Thursday, April 09th at 12:00 local time for a two weeks period, and can be extended to create appropriate conditions for the implementation of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths invitation’s to hold a legitimate government.

A military team from the coalition and another from the houthis militias will meet under the supervision of the UN envoy to discuss his proposals on the steps and mechanisms to follow for implementing a permanent ceasefire in Yemen,and the resumption of the political process between the Yemeni parties to reach a successful political solution in Yemen.

The leadership of the Legitimacy Support’s joint forces in Yemen finds the opportunity to join hands to reach a lasting cease-fire in Yemen, and agree on serious, concrete and direct steps to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and will greatly support all these essential steps with the United Nations In order to reach a political solution agreed upon by the Yemenis.

“We hope that there will be a response from the Houthi militia to a cease-fire.” Maliki said. The political solution is the best solution to the crisis in Yemen. He added.”We have started measures to confront the pandemic in Yemen, and we support all health efforts to protect the Yemeni people, who deserve a lot in these global health conditions,” he said, adding that the humanitarian effort of the alliance outweighs the military.

The United Nations’Secretary-General had previously called on the parties in Yemen to stop the fighting and make efforts to counter the possible spread of the new Corona virus.He also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and a focus on reaching a negotiated political settlement.This call was welcomed by the legitimate Yemeni government and the Houthi militia, but the continued military escalation of the militia indicates its lack of seriousness in peace, according to observers.

