Coronavirus and conflict intensify famine crisis in Yemen

September 24, 2020

Yemen is currently facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with international aid reducing in recent weeks. 15 of the 41 major humanitarian programmes of the United Nations in Yemen have already been either shut down or reduced to the minimum due to a critical shortage of funds.

In the aftermath of the Coronavirus crisis, several agencies were forced to cut down their food distribution programmes and health services to more than 300 facilities in Yemen between April and August. Between years of war and pandemic, Yemen’s healthcare sector and economy are on the brink of collapse. Armed conflict has brought severe famine and displacement to the Yemeni population since 2015.

According to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Yemen imports 90% of its food. However, due to pandemic restrictions on the country’s commercial ports and infighting between the warring sides have halted food imports. As per the US Agency for International Development (USAID), more than 20 million people are facing food insecurity. With the value of the local currency riyal hitting the lowest levels in decades, prices of essential commodities like pulses and vegetable oil have shot up in the past few months due to which people are unable to afford a basic meal.

Reportedly, children are bearing the major brunt of the crisis as many of them are being diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition. WFP states that around 2 million Yemeni children require food support after being affected by poor nutrition support.

Laurent Bukera, WFP’s Country Director for Yemen, said that the support for humanitarian activities in the country is declining amid a “poisonous cocktail of conflict, economic crisis and Coronavirus.” Significantly, WFP needs an average of US$ 200 million every month to run its operation effectively in the country. Bukera has also called for international financial support along with political efforts to provide humanitarian support to the people in need.

A recent report by the Human Rights Watch reveals that warring sides of Yemen are restricting the delivery of essential aid at a time when the Arab world’s poorest country is sliding toward famine. This aid includes food, water, sanitation and healthcare supplies to people in need. Many international donors reduced their financial aid in the wake of “systemic interference” by Houthi rebels in relief operations.

Article Tags: Houthi · United Nations · WFP · Yemeni · Coronavirus · Yemen children