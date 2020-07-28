COVID19 response: Saudi Arabia-led KSRelief installs thermal cameras in Yemeni governorates

As the efforts to combat the surge of Coronavirus infections continue, Saudi Arabia has provided thermal imaging cameras to Yemen to support the country’s healthcare sector continuously working at the frontline. The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has taken the initiative to install thermal imaging cameras at a number of arrival points in Yemen in a bid to assist the government in containing the spread of the virus.

According to media reports, three cameras have been placed at an arrival point in Al-Wadia, two cameras have been installed at Seiyun airport, two at Aden airport and three screening cameras have been positioned at the port of Aden.Furthermore, four cameras have also been installed in Al-Mukalla in Hadramout governorate out of which two have been installed at the port and two at the airport. Four more cameras have also been installed, each at Al-Ghaydah airport in Al-Mahra and Ash Shihr port in Hadramout governorate, Al-Mokha port, and Socotra airport.The KSRelief has launched several significant humanitarian projects to support Yemen amid the fight against the global health crisis and camera installations are part of that effort.

In collaboration with the Al-Khair Charity for Humanitarian Relief, the foundation earlier distributed hundreds of bags containing Eid kiswa (gifts) and clothing sets to orphans and displaced children in the Yemeni city of Marib, Al-Mahrah governorate and Hadramout governorate among other places. The Center also distributed 1,701 bags with 5,103 gifts to orphan children in the Aden governorate. The Eid gift bags and clothing sets have benefitted thousands of children across several Yemeni governorates ahead of the festival of Eid.

Prior to this, the KSReliefcenter provided essential medical supplies including protective masks, intravenous infusion pumps, intravenous fluids, and thermal cameras to the Yemeni Ministry of Health to strengthen the efforts and capabilities of the medical workers in the country as they counter the pandemic outbreak.

As the dengue crisis also paralyzes the healthcare workers and infrastructure in the war-hit country, KSRelief recently launched an emergency response project in Aden and other parts of Yemen to curb the spread of dengue fever among the public. The projects include various initiatives to remove stagnant water in damp areas across the city and ensuring indoor and outdoor fogging spray to prevent the growth of mosquitos. Dr. Ali Al-Walidi, the undersecretary of Yemen’s Health Ministry, expressed gratitude and praised the efforts taken by the KSRelief to assist the country’s health sector against the pandemic and dengue crisis.

