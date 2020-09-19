Donkeys come to people’s rescue in Yemen amid fuel and financial crisis

September 19, 2020

At a time when Yemen is facing major fuel and currency crises, donkeys have become a major mode of transporting essential commodities such as goods and water from one place to another. In many parts of the port city of Aden, people have resorted to using donkeys as a mode of transporting heavy loads of waters and other goods in the aftermath of soaring fuel prices. Furthermore, many Yemenis are also earning their livelihoods by selling the donkeys.

“The higher the price of fuel and costs of living, the more demand there is for donkeys,” said Abu Mohammed, a citizen of the port city of Aden, while speaking to AFP news.The 38-year-old Yemeni also said that he buys the donkeys from Abyan province where they are cheaper and then sell them in Aden to earn some profit.

“We are able to make a profit of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 riyals a day, and it costs almost nothing to feed the donkeys,” Mohammed added. Earlier this month, the UN had warned that the fuel and currency crises in war-torn Yemen will further intensify the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Devasted by years of war and famine, Yemen’s healthcare system has become crippled and ill-equipped to combat the rising infections due to the pandemic.In a recent statement, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) said that the ongoing fuel and funding crises risk exacerbating transmission of the virus and threaten the broader humanitarian responses.

Yemeni population living in Houthi-controlled areas are facing electricity and water crises amid severe fuel shortages. At the same time, they are not able to access proper medical care due to the ongoing conflict between the two warring sides.The internationally-recognised government in Yemen has accused the Houthi rebellion of creating fuel shortages in several parts of the country.

UN Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has also expressed deep concerns over major fuel shortages in Houthi controlled areas, calling upon warring sides to work on a solution to guarantee the citizens easy access to basic needs of fuel and oil derivatives. While the country has already been facing the world’s worst humanitarian crises, it’s troubles further deepened after international aid from the UN and its allies was cut short due to global economic recession in the wake of COVID-19.

Article Tags: Yemen · Houthis · COVID-19 · Donkeys · fuel crisis