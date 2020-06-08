Egyptian Army eliminated 4 terrorists in a special operation in the Sinai Peninsula

June 8, 2020

In the last days, the Egyptian armed forces conducted a special operation in the Sinai Peninsula, in which four jihadists were killed. According to security reports circulating on Telegram channels, one of the terrorists killed is Muhammad Hussein Ahmed Mukhareb, known as Abu Munir. He served as mufti of the Egyptian branch of Islamic Jihad.

Originally from Sinai and a veteran in Afghanistan, he was amnestied by the Islamist government of Mohammed Morsi. After the arrival of president al-Sisi, Abu Munir joined the Beit Al-Makdis, a terrorist group affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Sinai Province. He was accused not only of ideological inspiration for terrorist acts, but also of direct participation in their organization and execution. In 2015, Sinai Province staged a series of attacks against the army, whose scale and complexity indicated the possibility of closer coordination with the IS leadership in Syria.Sinai Province is thought to be aiming to take control of the Sinai Peninsula in order to turn it into an Islamist province run by IS.

Egyptian security forces launched Operation Sinai to reassert effective control of the area by subduing and eliminating violent extremists. The campaign is a comprehensive and sustained effort involving air, land, special forces, and intelligence units of the Egyptian military.Units of the Egyptian Army, along with Naval and Air Forces, are working closely with local police, government and tribal leaders to prevent acts of terrorism in the North Sinai by identifying and eliminating violent extremists in villages.

The military has also launched operations to close illegal tunnels that enable smuggling of illicit materials underneath the Egypt-Gaza border. Naval vessels patrol the Suez to ensure safe passage of ships, and prevent terrorist attacks from shore, and Egyptian forces are working to protect critically important gas pipelines and prevent future terrorist attacks on them.

On may 22nd, Egypt’s Interior Ministry says 21 suspected terrorists were killed when police stormed two hideouts in the northern Sinai. Police say terrorists were plotting attacks on the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan.Arab media showed photos of the bodies of terrorist suspects killed by Egyptian police during raids on two locations where they were preparing attacks.

Article Tags: Egypt · Egypt army · Terrorists · Sinai Peninsula · Egyptian