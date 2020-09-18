Eight countries plus the European Union are calling for a political solution in Yemen

The international community is firmly committed to supporting Yemen’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity and believes that only an inclusive political solution can end the conflict in Yemen. A joint statement of Germany, Kuwait, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, France, Russia, and the European Union on the conflict in Yemen affirms.

The communique follows a meeting that the foreign ministers of Germany, Kuwait, Sweden, and the United United hosted in occasion of the 75th UN General Assembly, with ministers and representatives of each country and the European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy.

The talks focused on the urgent need for political progress in Yemen. Following briefings by the UN Secretary-General and his Special Envoy for Yemen, the Group agreed on the urgent need for a reduction in military escalation and political progress in Yemen.

The eight countries underlined their full support for the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and his efforts to facilitate agreement between the Yemeni parties on the joint declaration, including a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian and economic measures, and the resumption of a comprehensive and inclusive political process.

The violent escalation in Yemen began in mid-January 2020 and mainly affected the governorates of Marib, Jawf, and Sanaa, where the joint forces liberated the places previously conquered by the rebels, heading for the capital. On the one hand, the Yemeni army aims to counter the Houthi rebels on eight axes of combat at their Saada stronghold, where it continues to conduct military operations in collaboration with Saudi-led coalition forces.

On the other hand, the Shiite rebels aim to take control of Ma’rib oil resources. On March 1, the Houthis managed to occupy the city of Hamz, the capital of the strategic northern province of al-Jawf, forcing government forces to retreat to the east, and specifically to the desert city of al-Jar, following of the second major defeat in a month. For the rebels, it was one of the main achievements of recent years.

The civil conflict in Yemen has been going on for about five years. That broke out on March 19, 2015, when the Houthi rebels launched an offensive to extend their control in the southern Yemeni provinces. The opposing groups in the conflict are, on the one hand, the Shiite rebels, who control the capital Sana’a, allied with forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and supported by Iran and Hezbollah militias.

On the other hand, there are the forces loyal to the Yemeni president, Rabbo Mansour Hadi, the only one recognized by the international community. Saudi Arabia intervened in the conflict to support Hadi, on March 26, 2015, at the head of a coalition also formed by the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar and supported, in turn, by the United States.

