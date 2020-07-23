FAO says Coronavirus may result in a catastrophic famine in Yemen

On Monday, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stated, Yemen, is on the verge of famine due to growing conflict, locusts attack, floods, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite U.N’s endeavors of truce, resurgent violence between warring groups is resulting in loss of life. Coronavirus limitations and decreased remittances along with this year’s underfunding aid response have aggravated an already critical hunger condition after facing a long-standing five years of war.

The FAO’s assistant director-general and representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdessalam Ould Ahmed told the Reuters that the healthcare system was already under substantial tension. However, if the Covid-19 crisis continues to spread then it will furthermore impact and deteriorate the nation’s socio-economic condition.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced last Monday that the virus was circling undetected in Yemen, growing the probability of a staggering flare-up among a malnourished populace with limited testing, which would overwhelm an already fragile healthcare system.

However, despite rising economic tensions in Yemen, the world’s biggest aid response is downsizing because of inadequate funding. The number of malnourished under-fives kids could ascend by 20% to 2.4 million by year-end on financing deficits, UNICEF has stated.

The U.N’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report stated that around 40% of south Yemen might confront intense food shortage from July-December, and 25% in February-April, The Reuters reported.

