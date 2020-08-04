Flash Floods in Yemen left thousands homeless, and 17 dead

August 4, 2020

Heavy rains and flash floods in a second consecutive week has left Yemen devastated as farms, houses, electricity, water lines, and roads were washed away in the severe weather conditions. Thousands were left without a home and around 17 died during the floods.

Yemen has already been facing coronavirus pandemic crisis and now battling the flash floods and it’s aftermaths as well. The government’s Executive Unit for IDPs Camp Management stated that in more than 2,600 families in Marib, Abyan, Hajjah, and Dhale were left without a roof, and the intense downpours and flash floods washed away their tents and straw houses.

On Sunday, Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered the governors of flood-impacted regions to send help to the individuals who had lost property during the storms. He additionally engaged nearby and global aid NGO’s to enable the nation to battle with the impacts of the flooding.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Yemen stated that the intense flooding in the northern area of Hajjah and the western region of Hodeidah had washed away houses of many families. In Hajjah and Hodeidah substantial rains and flooding had affected 9,000 or more families.

