Hodeidah: he Houthis bombed an industrial complex

March 30, 2020

On Sunday, Houthis coup militia targeted an industrial and commercial complex in the city of Hodeidah, in western Yemen Crisis, as part of its ongoing violations of the United Nations armistice.

According to the joint forces’ military media, 7 of the workers were injured due to the Houthi militia’s shelling of mortars on the Thabit Brothers industrial and commercial complex in the city of Hodeidah.

A medical source in Al-Drahami Hospital reported that 7 workers of the Thabit Brothers Industrial Complex were wounded in the Houthi militias’ shelling. The injured workers resulting from the Houthis’ bombing were:

Fathi Ibrahim ,Abdul Salam Ali Muqbel,Abdullah Muhammad ,Rami Muhammad Hussain ,Muhammad Ali Saeed ,Abdulbaset Abdul Hafeez , Naguib Saif Shamsan.

This comes a week after the Houthi militia targeted the same compound, killing one worker and wounding two others.

The Houthi militia has targeted, more than once, the Thabit Brothers industrial and commercial complex in the city of Hodeidah, which resulted in the destruction of large parts of the factories located inside the complex, and a number of its workers were killed and wounded since the entry into force of the United Nations armistice ceasefire in Al-Hodeidah on December 2018, which the Houthi militia never respected.

Article Tags: Yemen · Hodeidah · Houthis · Yemen War · houthis militia