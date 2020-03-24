Houthi bombing burns food aid inside the Red Sea mills

March 24, 2020

On Thursday, the Houthi militia renewed the Red Sea mills bombing in Al-Hodeidah, western Yemen, which contain thousands of tons of wheat belonging to the World Food Program.

The joint forces’ military media confirmed, in a statement, that the Houthi militia fired a 120-mm mortar shell at the Red Sea mills in Al-Hodeidah city.

The media explained that the mills contain (51) thousand tons of flour and grains that have been purified recently, and the United Nations’ World Food Program intends to distribute them to the needy areas.

According to the statement, the militia shelling of the Red Sea mills came before the process of distributing grains to the needy, in an attempt to destroy what was prepared and deprive the citizens of food aid and increase their daily suffering.

The World Food Program had recently processed 51,000 tons of food and intended to distribute it to eligible families in some areas, but the Houthi militia anticipated the move by bombing the mills.

The Red Sea mills contain warehouses for the United Nations World Food Program, and contain large quantities of grains sufficient to feed 3.7 million people for a month, located near the lines of contact.

The Houthi militias have previously targeted the Red Sea mills several times with direct bombardment, which resulted in the burning of two silos and the destruction of wheat in them, and prevented international teams from reaching them more than once, before a UN delegation was able to access and repair them, after the destruction of quantities of stored wheat.

And the targeting of mills adds to a series of dangerous escalations carried out by the Houthi militias recently, in addition to the mobilization of more militants and digging tunnels and trenches carried out by the militias in most areas of the city and its outskirts, as part of its continued violations of the UN armistice and the Swedish agreement.

Article Tags: Yemen · UN · war · Houthis · Red Sea Mills