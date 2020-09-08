Houthi rebels surrender to al Jawf

Yemen’s Houthi rebel militiamen, fighting on the al Sabaygh front in al Jawf province, surrendered to the forces of the Yemeni regular army after the advance of soldiers backed by tribal militias and the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

A video broadcast online shows the moments of the surrender of the pro-Iranian militiamen. At least 27 Houthi rebels decided to surrender, after another twenty of their companions lost their lives in the clashes on that front.

The video also shows the presence of other wounded rebels being rescued.Instead, the head of the Houthi militias on that front, Tareq Hasan al Maudi, known as Abu Masira, lost his life. He is a man very close to the head of the so-called Revolutionary Commission of the Shia group, Mohammed Ali al Houthi.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the Arab Coalition blocked and slaughtered an explosive-laden drone lanced on Tuesday toward Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

A spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, affirmed in a statement provided by SPA that the drone targeting civilians had been intercepted and destroyed. Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi armed groups have intensified since late May, when a cease-fire prompted by the coronavirus epidemic terminated. In late June, missiles touched the Saudi capital Riyadh.

More than 20 million people in the country, roughly 80% of its population, have a hard time getting enough food and water to survive. The years-long war sinking Yemen had already created the worst humanitarian disaster in the world before the COVID-19 pandemic appeared.

Now, Yemen has a higher death toll from COVID-19 than the rest of the world because of a deficiency of health care departments, operators, and equipments. This cruel cycle of the pandemic worsening existing humanitarian problems could escalate in the months ahead.