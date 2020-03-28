Houthis attack in the Khub district thwarted

March 28, 2020

The National Army forces, backed by Arab coalition aircraft, foiled a Houthis coup militias’ attack in the Khub Al-Sha`f district, north of Al-Jawf Governorate.

A military source said that groups of Houthi militias tried to advance in the Al-Jaff and Al-Silila fronts in the Al-Yatma region, but the National Army and the Alliance to Support Legitimacy stopped the attempt.

The source confirmed that many Houthi militia members were killed or wounded, in addition to destroying their combat mechanisms forcing the rest of them to flee under the army and coalition raids, according to the army media center.

In the same context, coalition fighters have targeted four gatherings and reinforcements of the coup militias in the Al-Kubri area between Al-Hazm and Al-Salamat, which resulted in the destruction of combat vehicles and the death and injury of militias.

