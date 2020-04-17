Houthis keep on violating the truce amid covid-19 pandemic

The Houthi attacks in Yemen continued a week after the military coalition announced a unilateral truce ,and nothing seem to convince the houthis militias to stop the war and to focus on preparing facing the Covid-19 epidemic in the region.

The first infection with the coronavirus have been recorded last Friday, in Yemen, which is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, while international organizations warned that the country’s almost collapsed health sector since the war broke out in 2014 is not qualified to deal with the crisis, demanding an end to the war.

But the Houthis considered the Saudi ceasefire a political and media maneuver, accusing the kingdom-led coalition of continuing military operations to justify their violations.Although Saudi Arabia announced a two-week ceasefire in Yemen on April 9th.

“There is no ceasefire agreement that the main players have agreed to so far,” said Peter Salisbury, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, referring to the Houthi rejecting the armistice.

The United Nations envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths previously confirmed that he had sent updated proposals to the parties on ceasefire, in addition to “an urgent resumption of the political process,” hoping for a “close” meeting between the conflicting parties to end the war once and for all.”The urgent cessation of hostilities has become critical and crucial,” after the first outbreak of the virus, “Griffiths said.

This does not seem easy to achieve because the Houthi rebels invoke the gains they have made in Marib Governorate, the last stronghold of government forces in northern Yemen, where most areas are under the control of Iranian-backed rebels.The Houthis proposed their “vision” for a solution in the country before the coalition announced the armistice, the Houthis’ vision is steeped in armed conflict, and called it the ” solution to end the war on the Republic of Yemen.”

They demanded an end to the air, land, and sea embargo imposed by the coalition, once a peace agreement was reached between the recognized government and the Houthi rebels who have controlled the capital and vast areas since mid-2014.The Houthis consider the ceasefire “more than just a cessation of military activities.”According to Salisbury.

The Houthi militia also demand that the coalition pay government employees’ salaries in any future agreement for the next ten years and compensation for rebuilding, including homes destroyed by air strikes.

Ilana Deluger from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy says that Saudi Arabia “may want to get out of the Yemen war and is certainly ready to pay a lot for reconstruction in favor of the Yemeni people, but it is unlikely that it will sign an agreement stipulating its complete surrender.”

The Houthis remain merely an instrument in the hands of the Iranian government to threaten the Saudi neighbor’s security, so their interest in fighting Corona and sparing the Yemeni people the repercussions of the epidemic is out of the question.

