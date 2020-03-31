Yemen Watch

Houthis militias seem to have internal accounts settlements

March 31, 2020

Colonel Nabil Iskandar, Moral Guidance Department’s director assistant in the Yemeni National Army, confirmed that Houthi militias have suffered heavy losses, and assured that the battles in the past two months have changed battle accounts for the benefit of Yemeni legitimacy.

The governorate of Saada during the past days witnessed the liquidation of a number of militia leaders in circumstances described as mysterious, which raised concern among citizens.

Informed sources confirmed that the body of the Houthi leader, Yahya Shroud, was found in the center of the city of Saada and that his body had marks of torture.

Meanwhile, the governorate witnessed another incident in which the Houthi leader Ibrahim Al-Da’i was assassinated after a shot fired by unknown persons and fled south of the city of Saada in Yemen Crisis.

Article Tags: · · · ·

Comments

Recent Posts

Archives

Categories

Newsletter

Get the latest news, views and articles.

About us

We are a group of journalists and activists seeking to raise the cause of the Yemeni people and their daily suffering in this country…


Sitemap

MY ACCOUNT

Copyright 2018 © Yemenwatch.com