Japan Comes To The Rescue Of Yemen In Humanitarian Aid Contributions

June 3, 2020

A high level Virtual Donor’s conference that was chaired by the Saudi Arabia has seen many serious contenders but Japan gets a special mention when Suzuki Keisuke, Japan’s foreign affairs minister, pledged $41.2 million in aid to Yemen at the forum.

Ended successful through video conference a few days back, the conference was a serious gathering to ensure the war torn Yemeni population could be supported through generous humanitarian funds as the United Nation is bleeding financially and is the US has pulled its hands off funding.

Spearheaded by the Kingdom, the leadership in Saudi Arabia has shown serious commitment about restoring peace and security in Yemen that is drifting into non-existence, as its humanitarian funds have started to dwindle.

Saudi Arabia is said to have generously provided a total of $16.95 billion since the beginning of the Yemeni civil war through its relief and humanitarian arms, headed by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen.

Showing its generosity and sense of responsibility towards fellow humans, Japan has been going beyond its commitment and offering humanitarian aid. The contributory figures speak for themselves. In 2017, Japan had pledged $61.7 million but landed up providing $63.5 million in aid. In 2018 again, it went beyod its pledge of $38.8 million and provided $57.7 million in aid. In 2019, the Japanese government pledged $52.8 million and provided aid worth $44 million.

The high level gathering was attended by more than a 100 government and humanitarian agencies. Opening the meeting and speaking about the humanitarian horror facing Yemenis was UN Secretary General António Guterres,who said that, “Just half of Yemen’s health facilities are operational. There are shortages of testing devices, oxygen, ambulances and basic protective equipment. Many healthcare workers are among those who have contracted the virus; and 50% of the population does not have access to clean water to wash their hands.”

Currently, aid agencies handling the crisis in Yemen need $2.41 billion without which the more than 40 running programmes would need to be shut down in the next few weeks. The UK and the US are now pledging their support to the tune of £160million and $225million respectively. With Japan’s contribution, the countries in alliance might just be able to prevent Yemen from being wiped off the world map. With everything said and done, this entire scheme works only if the warring factions are stopped once for all. Many of the contributors (exception to Japan) are siding with one side or the other in the civil unrest that has burnt life down in Yemen for over a decade.

Article Tags: Yemen · Saudi Arabia · United Nations · humanitarian aid · japan