KSRelief signs a joint agreement with UNICEF worth $46 million to support humanitarian crisis in Yemen

September 22, 2020

With the covid-19 spreading rapidly, flash floods, economic downfall, and starvation Yemen is facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

On Monday, The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) consented to a joint deal with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to execute seven projects worth $46 million.The joint agreement was signed by UNICEF’s Representative in the Gulf region Eltayeb Adam and KSRelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah via video conferencing.

As indicated by UNICEF around 80 percent of the population requires humanitarian aid. Since the contention heightened in 2015, around 12 million children have suffered.

The joint agreement plans to help access for Yemeni children influenced by the Covid-19 to receive educational opportunities via online learning. It likewise hopes to design programs that will permit kids to securely return to schools and train educators to manage the difficulties of coronavirus.

The agreement likewise incorporates enabling kids and their families to get psychological health support. The program will be conducted in participation with Yemen’s education ministry in 20 Yemeni provinces. According to UNICEF, the medical care system is in a very fragile condition. There is a shortage of masks, gloves, oxygen cylinders, and the hospitals are in critical need of basic medical supplies to handle the pandemic.

KSRelief will assist in setting up 60 respiratory screening in hospitals and give special protective equipment to medical professionals and also train specialists to manage and contain the virus flare-ups. It would likewise provide emergency equipment for coronavirus in a few regions, for example, Abyan, Aden, Taiz, Lahj, and Socotra, including monitoring devices, ventilators, and defibrillators to treat patients in ICU.

In addition, the funds will assist in building warehouses to store adequate supplies to improve medical facilities. The projects will aim at reducing deaths due to malnutrition in children and pregnant ladies in the region. The fund would benefit around 17 million Yemenis, expressed KSRelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

The international and philanthropic organizations appreciated Saudi Arabia for its consistent support to the Yemeni public and profoundly value the successful partnership with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), which aimed to decrease the suffering of the destitute and the distressed all over the world, Al Awsaat reported.

