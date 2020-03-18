Life and education destruction: Houthis in yemen

The Houthi militia kidnapped seven school principals in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, a city under its control, and took them to an unknown destination and fate.

Educational sources in the capital, Sanaa, confirmed that Houthi gunmen aboard crews, led by Nabil Al-Karim, and Muhammad Shujaa, arrested on Monday, Professor Sabah Al-Qara’i, the principal of the Al-Shaheed Al-Samawi School, and Professor Amal Al-Qayadi, the principal of the Mayo School, in addition to To five other school principals.

The militia gunmen transferred the kidnapped female managers to unknown locations, the reasons that led to their kidnapping is unknown. On the other hand, the legitimate Yemeni government expressed its condemnation of the crime of kidnapping school principals in Sanaa by the Houthi militia.

The Yemeni Information Minister, Muammar Al-Iryani, said in a series of tweets that this “outrageous terrorist crime is an extension of the series of kidnapping and abuse that the Houthi militia practiced against Yemeni women since its 2014 coup,” considering it “a flagrant challenge to all values.

Al-Iryani also called on the international community, the United Nations and its special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, women’s protection organizations and all honorable and free people to explicitly condemn this heinous crime. That destroys the society the education and the future of the young Yemenis generations and those to come.

In addition, he called for pressuring the Houthi militias to stop the crimes and violations against Yemeni women and the immediate release of all the kidnapped women in their detention centers.

This crime comes days after the issuance of international and domestic human rights reports on the occasion of International Women’s Day, condemning the crimes and violations of the Houthi militias against women in Yemen, where Human Rights Radar Organization in the Arab world has documented more than 14 thousand violations against women committed by the Houthi militia since its invasion of Sana’a in 2014.

