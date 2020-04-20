Muammar al-Iryani Warns of being dragged behind the scheme Houthi

The Minister of Information in the government of Hadi “Muammar al-Iryani” tweeted from his official account denouncing the release of five prisoners accused of bombing the mosque of the presidency during 2011.

The minister deleted the three tweets less than an hour after they were published on his Twitter pagewhere a terror campaign involving Brotherhood leaders started against him on his page and held him responsible for the lives of the five people.

The minister in the Hadi government, Muammar al-Iryani, said that the release of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia accused of the assassination attempt on former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, which killed the martyr Mr. Abdul Aziz Abdul Ghani, Chairman of the Shura Council, and led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of state leaders and the General People’s Congress, making them partners In this terrorist crime.

He added, in a series of tweets, that the release of those involved in the bombing of the presidential palace mosque, which was classified by the Security Council in its resolution 2014 of terrorist attack, confirms the involvement of the Houthi militia in the crime and its attempts to obliterate its features, and disregard of the law.

Iryani also condemned this step in all words, and warned everyone from being drawn to the Houthi militia’s plan to use the file to distract the Yemenis in a side and strike calls for national cohesion and frustrate the efforts of brothers to unite in the face of the militia and address the Iranian project in Yemen and the region.

