New Rouges Claim Lands Around Yemen To Start Another Civil War

June 22, 2020

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) has been notorious again. It has started to go around Yemen consolidating its power and gaining control over land pieces. The new area of its interest is Socotra or Soqotra.

It is located between the Guardafui Channel and the Arabian Sea. It is the largest of four islands in the Socotra Archipelago and has a strategic placement due to its vicinity to major shipping routes. Officially part of Yemen, it has long been a subdivision of the Aden Governorate.

A usually peaceful spot, it didn’t take too much for the separatists to do away with the governor. Boasting about their win, they shared with prominent media agencies how they took control of Socotra after limited clashes with government forces. The internationally recognized Yemen government has already accused the separatists of a coup and now asking the Saudi coalition to compel the STC to restore 2019 power-sharing peace agreement. Saudi Arabia has yet to comment.

The internationally recognized government was supported by the Saudi-led coalition, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that backed the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Houthis, when the latter had shaken hands with Iran to capture Sanaa. The civil war has continued since 2014, till some time back, there was ceasefire in order the nation could recover from the mounting pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic spread.

With the Houthi’s surrendering their arms, STC seems to be rising to the moment of leadership and trying to claim lands around Yemen, to show its prowess. STC had already in April, declared self-rule in the port city of Aden and southern provinces, breaking a peace deal with the government.

A world heritage site now in the hands of merciless disillusioned killers. Socotra, more than 350km (220 miles) south-east of the Yemen mainland, is a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its striking natural treasures, including the Dragon’s Blood Tree.

Article Tags: Yemen · Houthi · SOCOTRA · Southern Transitional Council · Saudi coalition