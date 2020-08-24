Over 1,500 families forced to displace Marib’s outskirts due to Houthi attacks, says report

August 24, 2020

Over the past years, the Houthi armies have uprooted a large number of Yemenis, as well as they, targeted those people in the camp who were displaced on the borders of the Marib governorate with missiles, making another influx of displacement to Marib city, Al Awsat detailed.

The report by the Government of Yemen’s Executive Unit for Internally Displaced People revealed that more than 1,500 families were forced to leave again from Mudghal region in Marib’s borders to its capital and other government-controlled locales because of continuing Houthi attacks. The total number of uprooted people has reached to more than 20,000.

The report likewise revealed that due to the conflicts, thousands of families had to escape from their homes. Some were displaced for the subsequent time and others for the third time.

As indicated by the Human Rights Watch, The clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Houthi militia began in March 2015, and it displaced more than 4,000,000 people. Currently, Marib hosts around 750,000 displaced individuals.

UNHCR warned that the displaced people are exposed to the peril of ongoing coronavirus pandemic as their camps are overcrowded with a lack of health care facilities.

