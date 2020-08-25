Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects in Yemen help in developing health, education and social sector

August 25, 2020

Saudi Arabia has come to the aid of war-torn Yemen through its health, housing, food, education, and social projects. Recent in the list to the kingdom’s relief work is the treatment of about 24,243 Yemenis, who got injured in the counter fires between government forces and Houthis. The project was part of the Saudi health program launched in May 2015.

The project, run by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), aimed at providing the injured with necessary treatment within Yemen while using its network to transfer critical cases to the health facilities in Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries. As per the reports, the Saudi relief center also arranged the treatment for 9,729 Yemenis in government and private hospitals in the south of Saudi Arabia, while transferred several critical cases at medical facilities in the Riyadh and Makkah regions, and transported around 815 people needing advance treatment to Jordan, Sudan, and India.

KSRelief, which offers multiple services including diagnostic services, surgical facilities, rehabilitation, and medication, signed about 10 contracts with private hospitals in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Taiz, Seiyun, and Mukalla to provide medical services to about 9,014 injured Yemenis.

Besides, last month Kingdom’s Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) laid the foundation for the construction of a 9-classroom school in Seiyun on 1,200 m2 of land. The extensive education project includes 162 sets of desks and chairs, 3 administrative offices, a chemistry lab, and a sports field. It would provide learning opportunities to 330 boys and girls.

“The program is improving the education sector with the construction of two new schools in Mukalla and Seiyun,” said SDRPY Hadhramaut Director Eng. Abdullah Basulaiman. “This is in on top of delivering 100 fishing boats with outboard motors to residents of the province.”

Besides, the SDRPY is operating a series of development projects in the health, education, energy and water sectors, and also helping the Yemeni government in carrying out environmental sanitation work.

