SDRPY, Marib Girls Foundation sign deal joint to empower Yemeni women economically

August 31, 2020

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) and Yemen-based Marib Girls Foundation have signed a joint cooperation memorandum aiming to support and empower the role of Yemeni women in the economic sector of the country.

The joint memorandum was co-signed by SDRPY General-Supervisor Mohammed Al-Jaber and chairwoman of the Marib Girls Foundation Yasmin Al-Qadhi. According to a Saba press agency report, the initiative will be facilitated through the “Saba Project for the Economic Empowerment of Yemeni Women”.

Commenting at the occasion, Al-Qadhi said that the agreement will help in strengthening the role of Yemeni women in the business and economic sector of the society. Through the initiative, both SDPRY and the foundation aim to provide support and aid to Yemeni women entrepreneurs and startups, honour female personalities, fulfilling their needs and create more awareness about their cause among decision-makers towards the need for incorporating economic empowerment of women into the educational system. Al-Qadhi also lauded the crucial role played by the SDRPY and its General Supervisor towards the cause of Yemeni women in the economic sector.

Responding to her remarks, SDPRY Supervisor-General Al-Jaber highlighted that it is the first-ever project signed between SDRPY and the Yemeni women-led foundation. He also stated that a business model launched in Marib will help in empowering the women and the youth in the economic sector, adding that it will also turn out to be a positive motivator for other governorates in Yemen.

Reportedly, SDRPY General-Supervisor Mohammed Al-Jaber is coordinating various development plans and initiatives in cooperation with various Yemeni institutions for the development, reconstruction, and economic recovery of the war-torn country. Recently, Al Jabir and leaders of the Yemeni Private Sector Cluster (YPSC) held a virtual meeting to discuss the scope of the ongoing development projects aiming to increase the efficiency of key sectors in the country’s economy and to provide basic services to as many Yemeni citizens in need as possible.

