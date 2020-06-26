SDRPY, UNDP join forces to bolster development efforts in Yemen

June 26, 2020

At a time when Yemen is facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have formed a joint team to facilitate development work in the war-torn country. With the support of the Yemeni government, the two institutions have teamed up to carry out development initiatives across various regions of Yemen, particularly to mitigate the ramifications of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The joint initiative has come into effect after a meeting between the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and the Supervisor General of the SDRPY Mohammed Bin Saeed Al Jabir and the Deputy Resident Representative Nahid Hussein during when SDRPY experts and specialists were also present.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed future developmental projects with a focus on the socio-economic needs of the citizens of Yemen. They laid emphasis on shifting relief work to developmental efforts for the betterment of the Yemeni population with the support of the government to tackle the social and economic challenges brought in by the pandemic.

Notedly, the SDRPY has been present in Yemen since May 2018 and has intensified its development operations in the country after the pandemic outbreak. In a bid to combat the spread of the virus, the team is working on raising the health standards of the country by providing modern laboratory equipment and medical supplies and medicines to hospitals and medical centers.

At the same time, the SDRPY with the support of Yemen’s Health Ministry has launched a prevention and sterilization campaign in Hadhramaut Governorate. With this campaign, the institution aims to sterilize all public places and residential areas across the region. There is a focus on development and reconstruction as well in a bid to alleviate the ramification of the pandemic on the economic recovery of the country.

To reduce the risk of water-borne disease, the SDRPY is taking initiatives to provide water tankers with clean water, dig wells, and develop the water sector with a slew of projects to safeguard the citizens.SDRPY has been taking up various measures to boost food production and strengthen food security for local communities in the country. Furthermore, in its emergency response plan, the team has pondered on climate-based crises in Yemen as well. The program has recently laid the foundation stone for building a model school in the Yemeni city of Sayun which will bolster high-quality education opportunities for hundreds of children.

Last month, the World Bank reviewed the various steps taken by the SDRPY in the war-ravaged country during a virtual meeting with international organizations, major donors, Yemeni government officials, and representatives of the SDRPY.

